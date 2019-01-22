Lawbreakers arrested

Rawalpindi

Police have arrested 16 lawbreakers including six Proclaimed Offenders (POs) besides recovering 3310 grams Hashish, 25 liters liquor and two 30 bore pistols with five rounds from their possession, in a crackdown against anti-social elements.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held a woman, Akbari alias Guria and recovered 1560 grams hashish and another female Shazia Abbasi on recovery of 550 grams hashish.

Saddar Baroni police netted Waqar Hayat for carrying 1200 grams hashish. Civil Line police nabbed Qamar Khalid for possessing 20 liters liquor. Bani police rounded up Malik Rizwan for having five liters liquor.

Waris Khan police arrested three drunkards namely Asif Gul, Waseem Gul and Mahmood Ali from Dhoke Elahi Bukish area. Other accused were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons.

Meanwhile, Naseerabad, Mandra, Westridge, Cantt, Kahuta and City police conducted raids in different areas and held Waqas Haider, Muhammad Saleem, Malik Zahid, Malik Suleman, Mansoor Akhtar and Hassan Zaib, six POs wanted in different cases.—APP

