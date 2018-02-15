Lawari tunnel road re-opened for traffic

Gul Hamaad Farooqi

Chitral

The Lowari tunnel was re-opened for passengers after three days which had blocked due to about four to five feet snow on the approaching roads in both sides of the passageway on Monday. Passengers were stopped on both the portals due to which they had to face trouble of waiting amid snow and without any shelters.

A number of passengers told this correspondent that when they reached the tunnel, the National Highway Authority had pasted a notice on the entrance telling them that the tunnel would open at 10am instead of 9am. However ever at 10am, they were not allowed entry saying that work was underway inside. While waiting, the passenger saw a private vehicle coming out of the tunnel from the Chitral side. When asked, the driver of the vehicle said that there was no work going on inside the tunnel, said the passengers.