Lawari tunnel initiated in Musharraf’s tenure, APML clarifies

Zubair Qureshi

A spokesperson of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) has taken exception to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s claim that it is he (the PM) who has worked on the project that was lying dormant since 1974. In response to Nawaz Sharif’s claim over Lawari tunnel, the APML spokesperson has expressed reservations saying that the project was initiated and 50pc completed the by APML Chairman General (R) Pervez Musharraf during his tenure in office to connect people of Chitral to the rest of Pakistan.

Gen Musharraf not only initiated the project but also brought it to 50pc completion. During previous Pakistan People’s Party tenure, the project remained unattended and now Nawaz Sharif putting up a little effort has fixed his name plate over the project which is dishonesty, said the spokesperson in a media handout here on Thursday.

“The re-opening of money laundering cases has troubled the PML-N leadership to a greater extent and they are now trying to befool the public with such false claims. Nawaz Sharif fixed his name plate at a project that he did not start but completed and is like many other things he did not do but take the credit.