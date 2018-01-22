Law violaters held

Rawalpindi

Police Sunday arrested three house owners for not providing their data to the relevant police stations and violating renting laws.

Taxila police conducted a raid and arrested Asif Ali, Abdul Rasheed and Ajeeb Khan who had no proper documentation.

According to the police spokesman, cases were registered under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015. Under the Ordinance, details of new tenants should be provided to the police within 24 hours of giving possession of the property.—APP