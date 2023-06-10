Law to be enacted to deal with dilapidated buildings

As occupants of dilapidated buildings in the province are not willing to vacate them, the Sindh government has not been able to raze such dangerous structures. Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said this at the Sindh Assembly while responding to queries of concerned lawmakers during the question hour of the session.

He assured the House that the Sindh government was fully cognisant of its responsibilities with regard to the issue of several dilapidated buildings in the province. Laws would be enacted to tackle the problem of dilapidated buildings, he stated. Shah said many buildings that were currently in a dilapidated state in Karachi, Sukkur and other towns of the province had been built before the creation of Pakistan.He added that it was difficult to raze such buildings in a poor state where people were living.

He told the House that there were some 450 buildings in a dilapidated state in Karachi, 80 in Hyderabad and 38 such old structures in Sukkur. He said the Sindh Building Control Authority had been making sure that new buildings being constructed in Karachi were able to withstand earthquakes and other natural disasters.

Hindu girl recovered Just a day after the Sindh Assembly witnessed a heated debate on the issue of incidents of kidnapping and forced conversion of girls belonging to the Hindu community in the province, the House was informed that a teenage Hindu girl who had recently gone missing from Qazi Ahmed town of the province had been recovered.Sindh Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza informed the concerned lawmakers about this development at the outset of the assembly proceedings. She said the missing girl from the Hindu community, Sohana Sharma, had been traced.