Law secretary summoned in ‘personal capacity’

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday summoned Punjab Law Secretary Dr Abul Hassan Najmi in personal capacity on a petition, filed for his removal from the office.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, passed the orders on a petition, filed by Advocate Zafar Iqbal Kalanuri.

Earlier, the petitioner-counsel questioning the appointment of Dr Abul Hassan Najmi as secretary law, submitted that he was given extension thrice in violation of the rules and regulations.

He further submitted that Alternate Dispute Resolution bill could not be tabled in the Punjab Assembly due to negligence of the law secretary. He said that the step deprived people of speedy and inexpensive justice. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for removal of Dr Najmi.

The bench, after hearing initial arguments, summoned Dr Najmi in personal capacity.—APP

