Staff Reporter

Punjab Law Secretary Abul Hasan Najmi Saturday held a farewell meeting with Interim Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari, who praised the services of the outgoing secretary and conveyed him good wishes for the future.

Dr Askari said Najmi discharged his duties in an honest, dedicated and effective manner. He said the outgoing law secretary is a talented officer. Caretaker Law and Finance Minister Haider Rizvi and the secretary to CM were also present on the occasion.