Law & order situation in Sindh exemplary: Murtaza

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law & Anti-Corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the apex committee was informed on Monday that law & order situation in the province was an exemplary and sustainable but it required more integrated interventions to make it durable one.

Briefing the newsmen following the apex committee meeting, Murtaza Wahab said that the committee had decided to bring an amendment to law with a view to cope with street crimes and bifurcate it into two parts, adding that crackdowns would be launched at the secondary markets where stolen two wheelers are sold out.

He said that to keep watch on terrorists’ movement security along with Punjab & Balochistan borders would be tightened. Under the safe city project, the adviser said that a pilot project would soon be launched in red areas and the scope of the project would be expanded to other parts of the city and the entire province later on.

The apex committee, he said, was also informed on rehabilitation process launched by the Sindh government to rehabilitate anti encroachment drive affected people and review petition filed in the Supreme Court, Advisor Information told that Chief Minister Sindh was of view that three unfortunate terrorism incidents took place in Landhi, Gulistan-e-Johar and Chinese consulate and underlined the importance of focusing on security for permanent peace in the city.

Advisor Information said that Karachi Safe City Project will not be initiated under Public Private Partnership and added that National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) and other institutions who have expertise on the subject have been requested to submit their proposal for Safe City Project.

He said that not only CCTV cameras but swift response mechanism would be integrated in Safe City Project so as to take timely action in case of any untoward incident. Police, Traffic, Fire Brigade and other emergency services plan would be the part response mechanism.

Advisor Information said that meeting was informed that a police station has been established on the Sindh Balochistan border and 69 police posts were setup along the border where 381 police personnel have been deputed to keep eye on the entry points of bordering areas.

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab while briefing newsmen further said that Sindh Apex Committee held in chair of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviewed law and order situation of the province, implementation of National Action Plan and investigation and prosecution of anti-terrorism cases. The committee also gave approval to its 22nd meeting minutes.

The meeting was attended by provincial minister for works & services, Advisor Corps Commander Karachi, Chief Secretary, IG Police, DG Rangers and others. The meeting approved minutes of 22nd meeting of the apex committee. He said that the committee has decided to bring amendment in law and ATA would be rescheduled to control the street crimes in the metropolis and as per reforms special magistrate will hear the cases of street crimes under Section 30 of CRPC. Under the law three to seven years sentenced could be awarded to criminals.

He said that committee has decided to seek Pakistan Army Cyber Wing assistance to control cyber crime in the province. He said it was also decided that Rangers, Jail personnel and relevant agencies will work together for coordination in the investigation and prosecution of criminals while trainings will be arranged for the new prosecutors for their capacity building.

Provincial Advisor further said that meeting was informed that working group has been formed under the chair of Sindh home department secretary for the registration of madrasas and monitoring of other public and private institutions. “It was also decided in the committee that monitoring of madrasas and educational institutions would be carried out on three points which is source of income, it’s expenditure and curriculum review, “the Advisor said and added that meeting was informed that draft has been prepared for registration of religious seminaries which have been sent to law department for vetting. “

The meeting also decided to hold talks with managements of religious seminaries situated on the major roads of city for shifting, he added.—INP

