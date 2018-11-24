Law & order situation being monitored

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that he is personally monitoring the law and order situation as the maintaining peace is the basic responsibility of any government and every possible step is being taken to protect life and property of the people.

He said in the wake of recent terrorists attacks, the law enforcement agencies are working with more diligence than before.

He directed that police and other law enforcement agencies should remain alert and all divisional and district officers should ensure peace in their areas.

