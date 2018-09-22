Law on Right to Information soon: Chohan

Minister for Punjab Information and Culture Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan on Saturday said that law on Right to Information would be enacted soon. “We are in process of legislating on Right to Information whereby offering comprehensive policy for protecting the rights of a common man besides the media men,” Chohan said while talking to media persons here.

He said the new law would be comparatively better than that was implemented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province by the previous provincial government of Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI). He said a cultural program under the title of “Voic of Punjab” would soon be organised with the help of Cultural wing of PTI.

The music programs would be held in four cities of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan where raw singers would be invited to participate. He said during this talent hunt program, singers having applaud able voices would be selected for their onward participation in the Grand Finale to be held at Lahore.

The top position holders, as result of the Grand Finale would be promoted and patronised at Provincial, National and further levels, he said. The provincial Information Minister said that his ministry had already formulated media advertisement policy which would soon be presented before the Chief Minister for implementation.

The new policy has been formulated on the spirit of unbiased and transparent approach, he added. In the meantime, he pointed out that about 770 newspapers and periodicals lacking genuineness have been delisted from the provincial Information Department’s official listing throughout the province. In line to revive the spirit of patriotism and volunteerism, he apprised that Alhamra Arts Lahore would soon make drama on the life of Sepoy Maqbool Husain. After compilation of the drama, he said it would be presented at various Arts Councils through out the province.

The Cultural Wing of Punjab, on Nov. 09 the birth Anniversary of National Poet and Thinker Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal would organize comprehensive program highlighting various aspects of his life, poetry, thoughts and achievements. A “Sufi Mela” would also be organised in January 2019 whereby the services and contributions of the sufi saints for promotion of the region would be acknowledged. Answering a question he said that a number steps for the welfare of the journalist community were in hand and would soon be announced formally.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp