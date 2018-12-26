Law minister felicitates Christian community

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem Tuesday wished Merry Christmas to Christian brothers and sisters on Christmas.

The minister said Christmas was not only a day of joy and great blessing. It was an occasion to reflect upon the teachings of Jesus Christ, said a statement received here.

He said Jesus Christ preached the world, the virtues of love, brotherhood and humanity. His message was universal and a guiding light for Christians and Muslims alike.

“As Muslims our faith is incomplete without professing belief that Jesus Christ was a great Messenger of Allah. Our shared values of compassion and tolerance can lead us to build a better Pakistan,” the minister said.

He said the government believed in the rights of minorities, who were the backbone of the country.

“Our Christian brothers and sisters are an integral part of Pakistan and have contributed immensely in health and educatiin sector, “ Farogh said. “We will not only protect and support them but will also make sure they get equal opportunities in getting justice and their rights.”—APP

