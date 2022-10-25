Law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar tenders resignation

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday tendered his resignation from the position due to personal reasons.

In a letter to the President of Pakistan, Azam Nazeer Tarar wrote: “I have had the great honor and privilege to serve my country as the federal minister for law and justice under the able leadership of Mian Mohammed Shehbaz Shareef.”

“However, due to personal reasons, I am unable to discharge my duties as the Federal Minister,” he added.

Separately, he took to Twitter and regretted that a small group of participants in the Asma Jahangir conference raised slogans against state institutions.

عاصمہ جہانگیر کانفرنس میں شرکاء کے ایک مختصر گروہ کی طرف سے ریاستی اداروں کے خلاف نعرے بازی پر دکھ اور افسوس ہوا ہے۔ جذباتی نعرہ بازی کرنے والے حکومتی اقدامات اور اداروں کی کوششوں اور قربانیوں کو بھی بھول گئے۔ ہم سب ایک مضبوط پاکستان کے خواہاں ہیں — Azam Nazeer Tarar (@AzamNazeerTarar) October 24, 2022

He added that the emotional sloganeering also forgot the efforts and sacrifices of the government and institutions. “We all want a strong Pakistan,” he said.

