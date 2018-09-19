Law is silent on which captain to flip coin at toss

Bipin Dani

It was interesting to watch who flips the coin at the toss- whether Rohit Sharma as Asia Cup host captain or Sarfraz Ahmed, whose Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has adopted UAE as the second home.

Interestingly, law of the game is silent on this. 13.4 The toss The captains shall toss a coin for the choice of innings, on the field of play and in the presence of one or both of the umpires, not earlier than 30 minutes, nor later than 15 minutes before the scheduled or any rescheduled time for the start of play. Note, however, the provisions of Law 1.3 (Captain).

“As you can see, the Law is silent as to which captain should toss the coin, although convention dictates that it is the home captain. For games in neutral venues, such as Asia Cup or World Cup matches, it will be for the tournament organisers to work out a method or system to decide who tosses the coin”, Fraser Stewart, the Cricket Academy Manager, speaking exclusively ver telephone from Lord’s, said.

“It should be done on a mutual consent or can be decided by the officials decide”, Aamer Sohail, the former Pakistani captain and a well respected TV commentator here, said. However, on a lighter note before the toss ceremony, Sohail added, “I think if you bring it to account the hosts of Asia Cup then Rohit Sharma to flip. if you go by name R (of Rohit) comes before S (of Sarfraz Ahmed) alphabetically, so Rohit and I (of India) comes before P (of Pakistan) so Rohit has to flip the coin. Immaterial Another former Pak skipper, Waqar Younis believes that it is immaterial who tosses the coin. “Does it really matters who flips the coin ? The real issue is who is going to play better cricket”, he added.—Bipin Dani

