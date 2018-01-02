Law-breakers including renting rules violators netted

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 32 law-breakers including 12 renting rules violators besides recovering 1,300 grams charras, 70 liters liquor, two pistols 30 bore with seven rounds and two revolvers 32 bore with four rounds from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Baroni police netted Rasheeda Begum with 1150 grams charras.

Gunjmandi police arrested Moiz on recovery of 10 liter liquor. Pirwadhai police held Shafique and recovered 10 liters liquor. New Town police also recovered 15 liters liquor from the possession of Naeem.

Other accused were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons, drugs, liquor and other items.

Gunjmandi police arrested Sikandar for carrying fireworks items. Gujar Khan police conducted a raid at an illegal petrol agency and seized 200 liter petrol.

Meanwhile, Westridge, R.A.Bazar and Airport police rounded up Pervaiz, Arslan, Ahsan, Hasnain, Hassan Akhtar, Bilal, Waheed, Mehtab, Ghaffar, Muhammad Khan, Ibrar and Bilal who were Punjab renting rules violators.—APP