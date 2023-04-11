Law and order situation reviewed

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Tuesday chaired an important meeting regarding law and order after the incidents of Qandhari Bazaar, Sariab and Kuchlak. Additional Chief Secretary Home Saleh Nasir, Additional IG Police Sulman Chaudhry, DG Levies, DIG Police Azeem Shahab, Additional Deputy Commissioner Quetta, and other relevant officials participated in the meeting.

The participants of the meeting were briefed on the latest law and order situation in the province. The measures taken by law enforcement agencies to prevent terrorist incidents were informed.

In the briefing, it was told that in the last two days, four incidents of terrorism have happened in the province so far, and law enforcement agencies were targeted, the briefing said. As a result of the timely action of the police, dozens of terrorist plans were foiled by security forces.—APP