Launching ceremony of ITP

The inauguration ceremony of Institute of Taxation of Pakistan (ITP) was held at its registered office 48A-C3 Gulberg III, Lahore which was chaired by its President Mr. Ansar Javed.

He discussed the targets and objectives of this institute with other members of the institute includes & Senior Vice President Mr. Muhammad Maqbool, Executive Vice President Mian Ahmad Farhan & Vice President Finance Dr. Rao Raza Hashim.

Mr. Ansar Javed, President of the Institute of Taxation of Pakistan explained that this is a project of Green Educational Trust which is operated under non -business objectives.

The main objective of this institute is to promote the tax education in Pakistan and to educate tax professionals according to the standard practices of Taxation which will be beneficial for both government and an individual in monetary/tax well-being.