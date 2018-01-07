Launching ceremony of book ‘Satwaan Aasman’

Rawalpindi

Launching ceremony of “Satwaan Aasman” written by famous intellectual and Chairman Urdu Department Mansehra University Dr Nazar Abid was held at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) on Saturday.

The ceremony was presided over by Dr Irshad Shakir Awan while famous poet Sarfraz Shahid, Dr Munawar Hashmi, and Prof Athar Zaidi were the chief guests.

Speakers said “Satwaan Aasman” based on collection of essays was heart touching and full of colors.

Dr Nazar Abid said it was great honor for him that renowned intellectuals and writers appreciated his work.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed, Dr Nisar Turabi, Dr Sher Ali, Shazia Akbar, Naseem-e- Sahar, Dr Agha Shuja, Tehzeb Fatima and Ali bin Uzair was also present on the occasion.—APP