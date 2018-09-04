Launching AIFC

Dr Muhammad Munir

KAZAKHSTAN has opened its first International Financial Centre titled as the Astana International Finance Centre (AIFC) on July 5, 2018. It has attracted 55 participants for registration at the exchange initially; however, the Kazakhstan government is hopeful about the future prospects of the AIFC. The center is expected to attract 500 companies by 2020, although apparently it looks like an impossible target. This center follows the steps of infrastructure of the international exhibition EXPO-2017 as well as its plans. The President of Kazakhstan H.E Nusrsultan Nazarbayev’s vision is to make this Centre an international financial hub in the Eurasia. The main goal of the Centre is to promote the growth of regional trade by increasing confidence in the administration and access to justice in the AIFC, Kazakhstan, the Eurasian region and globally. The mission of the court is registered on the official site of the AIFC is ‘to create and develop a completely independent common law judicial system for the prompt resolution of civil and commercial disputes, characterized by reliability, fairness and accessibility, unconditional application of the rule of law and flexibility, which meets the needs of international business.’ In this context Lord Harry Kenneth Woolf, a big name in world jurisprudence has been appointed as the chairman of the court of the international financial center. He will work with eight other renowned British lawyers and judges.

The introduction of an independent jurisdiction based on the principle of English common law especially establishment of independent AIFC courts is a right step designed to reassure investors’ confidence in the legal system of the country. Further, Kazakhstan has adopted the best practices of other countries where such a stock exchange operates – the UAE, China, the United States and Singapore. The AIFC judges would guarantee the protection of the rights and interests of foreign investors. It reflects Kazakhstan’s desire to obtain an impeccable image that would help in getting investment from transnational companies. The AIFC cooperation with other regional and international organization will further enhance its capability and potential. It has developed cooperation with the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the American NASDAQ. Further it is getting support from Chinese experts, as the main shareholders, in long term business planning and using technology for expanding the market. The NASDAQ will use its Nasdaq Matching Engine system in the development of technologies for easy access of investors to financial instruments. The center has already developed cooperating with global financial institutions – the World Bank, the IMF, the EBRD, ADB, the Asian Bank for Infrastructure Investments, the new Development Bank of the SCO countries.

The scope of the AIFC is quite broad and its targets are also challenging. These targets include: providing assistance in attracting investments, creating a special environment for investing in financial services, developing the stocks and bonds market, insurance, banking services, and the Islamic finance market. The AIFC intends to provide a full line of products. On its part the Kazakh government is providing unprecedented concessions for example, exemption from taxes for 50 years. Further, Kazakhstan intends to place shares of national companies on the exchange: Air Astana, KazAtomProm, Kazakhtelecom, KazMunaiGaz, Samruk-Energo, Kazpost, Tau-Ken Samruk, Qazaq Air. The launching of the AIFC is consistent with functioning of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) that was established by China, mainly to assist developing countries for developing their infrastructural requirements. The financial Centres and stock markets are critical in providing investment for the mega projects especially economic corridors such as CPEC. These centers will provide opportunities to regional countries including Pakistani companies and businessmen to explore opportunities to undertake projects in collaboration with these financial institutions.

The experts are hopeful for the success of the Centre. Timothy Stanley, a representative of the international consulting company Control Risks is of the opinion that the work of the financial center will have a positive impact not just for Kazakhstan’s economy but will also improve its political image. Daniel Yergin, American economist and Pulitzer-Prize winner, has very accurately described the mission of the international financial center “Astana” as a place where the money and its owners feel comfortable. The world has a new financial bridge between Europe and Asia. According to preliminary forecasts of the Kazakh authorities, the AIFC will be able to attract about 2 billion US dollars to the economy of Kazakhstan. There is no doubt that the plans and targets are quite ambitious in an environment where competition for investors is becoming increasingly tough. But the product that meets the international standards will be able to attract the investments.

— The writer is a senior analyst based in Islamabad.

Share on: WhatsApp