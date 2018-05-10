Launch of rural livelihood program

Islamabad

Nestlé Pakistan and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) signed an MOU in May 2017 to empower women of rural Pakistan to help themselves and transition from being “Financially Dependent” to “Financially Independent”. This MOU is part of Nestlé’s commitment to attaining the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 1 & 5 which are; No Poverty and Gender Equality. BISP is the largest Social Safety Net System in the South Asian Region. With approximately 5.7 million beneficiaries, BISP is committed to working on poverty alleviation. This transformative collaboration between Nestlé Pakistan & BISP has enabled BISP beneficiaries often referred to as “poorest of the poor” women, to earn a livelihood for themselves and their families. To date more than 200 beneficiaries have become Nestlé Pakistan Rural Sales Agents in Punjab and Sindh. These beneficiaries have undergone a rigorous sales training and are involved in selling Nestlé Pakistan’s fortified products to the rural population at a low cost. The launch event for the program is scheduled on May 11th in Islamabad.—PR