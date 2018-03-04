Launch ceremony of Karachi research chair graced by Governor of Sindh at Greenwich University

Staff Reporter

Governor of Sindh, Mohammad Zubair, launching Karachi Research Chair at Greenwich University, Pakistan. From left Dr. AQ Mughal, Senator Haseeb Ahmed Khan, Vice Chancellor Ms. Seema Mughal, Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair, Sardar Yaseen Malik, Dr. Sirajuddin Aziz, and Mr. Naveed Mughal.

Greenwich University launched Karachi Research Chair (KRC) on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at Greenwich University, Pakistan. His Excellency – Mohammad Zubair, Governor of Sindh, graced the occasion as Chief Guest along with Guests of honor Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Dr. Sirajuddin Aziz and Dr. Sardar Yaseen Malik. The audience comprised of dignitaries and distinguished guests from different spheres of life including members of the Diplomatic core.

The Launch ceremony started off with the recitation of Holy Quran. Professor Dr. A.Q. Mughal, Research Professor, Greenwich University shared the visioning of Karachi Research Chair – a brainchild of Greenwich University, as a resolve to address Karachi’s issues by providing a strategic platform for collective reflection and collaborative action. Focal person KRC Mr. Ali Jillani shared that the initiative intends to mobilize intellectual social responsibility – a collective consciousness to salvage the city’s lost glory.

The Patrons of Karachi Research Chair appreciated Greenwich’s contribution to Karachi’s future. Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan shared his views that provision of a strategic space for convergence of multi-disciplinary expertise will help address critical issues confronting Karachi. Dr. Sardar Yaseen Malik shared that Greenwich has always been a trend-setter and establishing KRC is yet another testimony to it, where business sector would extend its support for a better Karachi. Dr. Sirajuddin Aziz appreciated KRC’s reformative scope and shared that it promises to orchestrate social change by bridging gap between epistemic and decision-making processes.

H.E. Mohammad Zubair, Governor of Sindh, expressed his profound appreciation of the Chair’s vision, scope and relevance. The Governor shared that the initiative would inform governance processes and help mobilize the political will necessary for reforms. His address reflected on different socio-economic and infrastructural development plans underway where academia and industry can effectively collaborate with the government for enhanced planning and implementation. He also emphasized the need for such strategic collaborations and offered that Greenwich should extend ties with his office to partake in the deliberative processes.

Madam Seema Mughal, Vice Chancellor – Greenwich University, shared that KRC is a step towards the realization of Quaid’s dream of a democratic State, a welfare economy, and a pluralistic society – also reiterated in Pakistan’s Vision 2025. Her address reflected that establishing KRC is a merger of Greenwich’s Mission and Vision of conducting problem-focused research for the reformation of society. She shared that the platform will mobilize government, academia, industry and civil society so that the dream for a better Karachi can be realized. She expressed her gratitude to the eminent guests for their cooperation and support.