Launch of 5G technology under consideration: Ahsan

Islamabad

Sophia Siddiqui

Pakistan is considering launching the 5G technology very soon. A disclosure to this effect was made by Minister for Planning and Development who also holds the portfolio of Interior Ahsan Iqbal while addressing the closing ceremony of Skill Competition 2017 organized here by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

It merits mentioning here that Pakistan had raised $ 1.1 billion from the auction of 3G and 4G technology in 2014.

Addressing the ceremony, Ahsan Iqbal said the world has entered the fourth industrial revolution based on digital technologies.

“We have to embrace this revolution and prepare our youth to keep pace with the world,” he added.

He observed that no country can make progress without scientific and technological development. He underlined the government’s commitment to digital empowerment of Pakistani youth and, for this purpose, various remarkable initiatives have been taken.

Referring to Pakistan Vision 2025, the Minister said the government is determined to bring Pakistan in 25 major economies of the world by 2025. He underscored the importance of economic development for overall progress of a country. “The 21st century is about evolving economic ideologies instead of political ideologies, as development of a nation hinges upon its economic progress,” he maintained. He stressed the need for peace, political stability and continuity of policies in order to live up to the targets set under Vision 2025. He sustained that achievements of Pakistani youth need to be highlighted to project a soft image of the country.

Comparing Pakistan with other countries, he emphasized the need for focus on promotion of higher education and innovations in the country. He said the country needs scientists, scholars and technologies, adding that the 21stcentury is the century of competitions. He said the Government has launched Pak-US Knowledge Corridor, Pak-UK Knowledge Gateway and a number of academic programmes with the cooperation of HEC to realize the dream of making Pakistan a knowledge economy.