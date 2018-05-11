Latest technology

Let’s start with a simple question from everyone, who does not like to have most advanced or upgraded gadget or equipment? Obviously we all have the same answer that everyone does like to have most advanced piece of tech. In order to put it into perspective, we all are surrounded by technology and in fact we are dependent on technology. Technology has given a new direction to our lives. It has reduced the human fatigue. Let’s say if you want your room to be chill when you reach home from office? Turn your AC on still you are in office.

Not only this, you can unlock your front door while sitting anywhere in the world, see the person on the door and you can even talk to the person on the door. We can say this technology is the need of the time and not adapting to the advanced technology can have us lag behind. Upcoming era is the era of technology and in order to keep pace with time we need to follow the crowd or need of the time which is the technology and it wonders.

MUHAMMAD MOHSIN

Karachi

