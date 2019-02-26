Latest technologies should be adopted to address socio-economic issues: President

Staff Reporter

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi has called for taking maximum advantage of new techniques and available information-data for efficiently addressing the socio-economic issues of the country.

He was addressing the concluding session of the two-day International conference on ‘Collective Action for knowledge Economy with Technology’, held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Islamabad on Tuesday.

The event was organized by AIOU in collaboration with Qarshi University, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences and University of Management and Technology.

President Alvi spoke high of importance of knowledge economy with technology, stating the knowledge economy has become an inevitable in the present era for sustainable development and ensuring better future of a common man.

Information and communication technology, he said has brought a revolution worldwide in all walks of life like medicine, education and teaching and educational practices. Similar practices, we needed to get enforced in the country as well, he added.

Dr. Alvi was of the view that if Pakistan has to come at par with developed nations, it will have to bridge the knowledge-gap, by focusing on new methods of learning.

The communication technology and available information data could be used as a tool for rapid socio-economic development, he asserted.

The President added, long-term strategic planning has its own importance but the nation needed to take actions of immediate nature, as development process cannot be delayed for a second.

He also shared with the participants his personal experience as how best to take benefit of relevant material and information for the educating the masses.

The President said he saw a bright and prosperous future of the country, as they are now moving ahead achieving the SDGs by adopting innovative and creative tools and techniques.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor AIOU Professor Dr. Ziaul-Ul-Qayyum spoke about the conference’s outcome and said it was very fruitful for evolving a future road-map to achieve the world’s developments goals.

The conference’s participants, he said took a holistic view, as how best the sustainable development could be ensured in various sectors. They, he added emphasized the need of maximum use of digital communication devices, like mobile phone for achieving the desired results in the socio-economic sectors.

The AIOU, Prof Dr. Ziaul-Ul-Qayyum said will be looking forward to enhance its collaborative partnership with the national and international organizations for achieving goals of knowledge economy and the targets of quality education.

Adviser Qurshi University Lahore, Professor Dr. Muhammad Nawaz on the occasion highlighted the summary and recommendations of the conference.

The concluded session was also addressed by foreign delegates including Otta Eventh from Norway and Huang Ronghuai and Natalie from China.

