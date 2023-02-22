Lahore Qalandars have made a serious leap up the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 points table after a dominant win over the Quetta Gladiators at National Bank Cricket Arena.
Their 63-run win was enough to see them reach second on the table while Gladiators slid to the very end.
PSL 8 table after Qalandars beat Gladiators:
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|N/R
|PT
|NRR
|1. Multan Sultans
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|2.107
|2. Lahore Qalandars
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|-0.050
|3. Peshawar Zalmi
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|-0.632
|4. Karachi Kings
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0.499
|5. Islamabad United
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-0.832
|6. Quetta Gladiators
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|-1.635
Glossary
- M: The number of matches played.
- W: The number of matches won.
- L: The number of matches lost.
- T: The number of matches tied.
- N/R: The number of matches abandoned.
- PT: Number of points awarded.
- NRR: Net Run Rate
- Points are awarded to teams based on their results in the league’s matches. In the group stage of the PSL, teams are awarded two points for a win and one point for a no-result or tie
PSL 8 action will continue tonight with table-toppers Multan Sultans taking on the Karachi Kings.