Lahore Qalandars have made a serious leap up the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 points table after a dominant win over the Quetta Gladiators at National Bank Cricket Arena. 

Their 63-run win was enough to see them reach second on the table while Gladiators slid to the very end.

PSL 8 table after Qalandars beat Gladiators:

TeamsMWLN/RPTNRR
1. Multan Sultans431062.107
2. Lahore Qalandars32104-0.050
3. Peshawar Zalmi32104-0.632
4. Karachi Kings413020.499
5. Islamabad United21202-0.832
6. Quetta Gladiators41302-1.635

Glossary

  • M: The number of matches played.
  • W: The number of matches won.
  • L: The number of matches lost.
  • T: The number of matches tied.
  • N/R: The number of matches abandoned.
  • PT: Number of points awarded.
  • NRR: Net Run Rate
  • Points are awarded to teams based on their results in the league’s matches. In the group stage of the PSL, teams are awarded two points for a win and one point for a no-result or tie

PSL 8 action will continue tonight with table-toppers Multan Sultans taking on the Karachi Kings.

