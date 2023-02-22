Lahore Qalandars have made a serious leap up the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 points table after a dominant win over the Quetta Gladiators at National Bank Cricket Arena.

Their 63-run win was enough to see them reach second on the table while Gladiators slid to the very end.

PSL 8 table after Qalandars beat Gladiators:

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1. Multan Sultans 4 3 1 0 6 2.107 2. Lahore Qalandars 3 2 1 0 4 -0.050 3. Peshawar Zalmi 3 2 1 0 4 -0.632 4. Karachi Kings 4 1 3 0 2 0.499 5. Islamabad United 2 1 2 0 2 -0.832 6. Quetta Gladiators 4 1 3 0 2 -1.635

Glossary

M: The number of matches played.

W: The number of matches won.

L: The number of matches lost.

T: The number of matches tied.

N/R: The number of matches abandoned.

PT: Number of points awarded.

NRR: Net Run Rate

Points are awarded to teams based on their results in the league’s matches. In the group stage of the PSL, teams are awarded two points for a win and one point for a no-result or tie

PSL 8 action will continue tonight with table-toppers Multan Sultans taking on the Karachi Kings.