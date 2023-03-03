Lahore Qalandars continued their hot streak against the Quetta Gladiators in Gaddafi Stadium to solidify their position atop the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 points table.

Their 17-run win over the Gladiators not only extended their win streak to 4 matches but almost assured them of a top-two finish in the playoffs.

Gladiators, meanwhile, have just four games left and are more likely than not to miss the business end of the competition for a fourth season.

PSL 8 points table after Qalandars down Gladiators:

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1. Lahore Qalandars 6 5 1 0 10 1.367 2. Multan Sultans 6 4 2 0 8 0.844 3. Islamabad United 5 3 2 0 6 -0.334 4. Peshawar Zalmi 6 3 3 0 6 -0.896 5. Karachi Kings 7 2 5 0 4 0.565 6. Quetta Gladiators 6 1 5 0 2 -1.768

Glossary

M: The number of matches played.

W: The number of matches won.

L: The number of matches lost.

T: The number of matches tied.

N/R: The number of matches abandoned.

PT: Number of points awarded.

NRR: Net Run Rate

Points are awarded to teams based on their results in the league’s matches. In the group stage of the PSL, teams are awarded two points for a win and one point for a no-result or tie

PSL 8 will continue tonight with Karachi Kings, in a must-win contest, taking on Islamabad United.