Lahore Qalandars continued their hot streak against the Quetta Gladiators in Gaddafi Stadium to solidify their position atop the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 points table.

Their 17-run win over the Gladiators not only extended their win streak to 4 matches but almost assured them of a top-two finish in the playoffs.

Gladiators, meanwhile, have just four games left and are more likely than not to miss the business end of the competition for a fourth season.

PSL 8 points table after Qalandars down Gladiators:

TeamsMWLN/RPTNRR
1. Lahore Qalandars651010 1.367
2. Multan Sultans64208 0.844
3. Islamabad United53206-0.334
4. Peshawar Zalmi63306-0.896
5. Karachi Kings72504 0.565
6. Quetta Gladiators61502-1.768

Glossary

  • M: The number of matches played.
  • W: The number of matches won.
  • L: The number of matches lost.
  • T: The number of matches tied.
  • N/R: The number of matches abandoned.
  • PT: Number of points awarded.
  • NRR: Net Run Rate
  • Points are awarded to teams based on their results in the league’s matches. In the group stage of the PSL, teams are awarded two points for a win and one point for a no-result or tie

PSL 8 will continue tonight with Karachi Kings, in a must-win contest, taking on Islamabad United.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR