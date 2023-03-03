Lahore Qalandars continued their hot streak against the Quetta Gladiators in Gaddafi Stadium to solidify their position atop the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 points table.
Their 17-run win over the Gladiators not only extended their win streak to 4 matches but almost assured them of a top-two finish in the playoffs.
Gladiators, meanwhile, have just four games left and are more likely than not to miss the business end of the competition for a fourth season.
PSL 8 points table after Qalandars down Gladiators:
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|N/R
|PT
|NRR
|1. Lahore Qalandars
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|1.367
|2. Multan Sultans
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|0.844
|3. Islamabad United
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|-0.334
|4. Peshawar Zalmi
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|-0.896
|5. Karachi Kings
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0.565
|6. Quetta Gladiators
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|-1.768
Glossary
- M: The number of matches played.
- W: The number of matches won.
- L: The number of matches lost.
- T: The number of matches tied.
- N/R: The number of matches abandoned.
- PT: Number of points awarded.
- NRR: Net Run Rate
- Points are awarded to teams based on their results in the league’s matches. In the group stage of the PSL, teams are awarded two points for a win and one point for a no-result or tie
PSL 8 will continue tonight with Karachi Kings, in a must-win contest, taking on Islamabad United.