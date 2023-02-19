Quetta Gladiators finally registered their first win of the Pakistan Super League season 8 against Karachi Kings to make their way up the PSL table.
Quetta’s 6-run win at the National Bank Cricket Arena means Karachi is the only team to win at least a single match this season having already been beaten by Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United prior to their game against the Gladiators.
PSL 8 table after Gladiators beat Kings:
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|N/R
|PT
|NRR
|1. Multan Sultans
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1.936
|2. Islamabad United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1.059
|3. Lahore Qalandars
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.050
|4. Quetta Gladiators
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-1.199
|5. Peshawar Zalmi
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-1.350
|6. Karachi Kings
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-0.476
Glossary
- M: The number of matches played.
- W: The number of matches won.
- L: The number of matches lost.
- T: The number of matches tied.
- N/R: The number of matches abandoned.
- PT: Number of points awarded.
- NRR: Net Run Rate
- Points are awarded to teams based on their results in the league’s matches. In the group stage of the PSL, teams are awarded two points for a win and one point for a no-result or tie
PSL will continue today with its first doubleheader of the season.
Multan Sultans will host Islamabad United in the first encounter before Karachi Kings play on a second consecutive night against Lahore Qalandars.