Quetta Gladiators finally registered their first win of the Pakistan Super League season 8 against Karachi Kings to make their way up the PSL table.

Quetta’s 6-run win at the National Bank Cricket Arena means Karachi is the only team to win at least a single match this season having already been beaten by Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United prior to their game against the Gladiators.

PSL 8 table after Gladiators beat Kings:

TeamsMWLN/RPTNRR
1.  Multan Sultans321041.936
2.  Islamabad United110021.059
3. Lahore Qalandars110020.050
4.  Quetta Gladiators21102-1.199
5. Peshawar Zalmi21102-1.350
6.  Karachi Kings30300-0.476

Glossary

  • M: The number of matches played.
  • W: The number of matches won.
  • L: The number of matches lost.
  • T: The number of matches tied.
  • N/R: The number of matches abandoned.
  • PT: Number of points awarded.
  • NRR: Net Run Rate
  • Points are awarded to teams based on their results in the league’s matches. In the group stage of the PSL, teams are awarded two points for a win and one point for a no-result or tie

PSL will continue today with its first doubleheader of the season.

Multan Sultans will host Islamabad United in the first encounter before Karachi Kings play on a second consecutive night against Lahore Qalandars.

