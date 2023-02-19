Quetta Gladiators finally registered their first win of the Pakistan Super League season 8 against Karachi Kings to make their way up the PSL table.

Quetta’s 6-run win at the National Bank Cricket Arena means Karachi is the only team to win at least a single match this season having already been beaten by Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United prior to their game against the Gladiators.

PSL 8 table after Gladiators beat Kings:

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1. Multan Sultans 3 2 1 0 4 1.936 2. Islamabad United 1 1 0 0 2 1.059 3. Lahore Qalandars 1 1 0 0 2 0.050 4. Quetta Gladiators 2 1 1 0 2 -1.199 5. Peshawar Zalmi 2 1 1 0 2 -1.350 6. Karachi Kings 3 0 3 0 0 -0.476

Glossary

M: The number of matches played.

W: The number of matches won.

L: The number of matches lost.

T: The number of matches tied.

N/R: The number of matches abandoned.

PT: Number of points awarded.

NRR: Net Run Rate

Points are awarded to teams based on their results in the league’s matches. In the group stage of the PSL, teams are awarded two points for a win and one point for a no-result or tie

PSL will continue today with its first doubleheader of the season.

Multan Sultans will host Islamabad United in the first encounter before Karachi Kings play on a second consecutive night against Lahore Qalandars.