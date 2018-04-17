Latest provocation by Kabul

AT least two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel deployed on the Pak-Afghan border were martyred, while five others were injured in an attack from across the border, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday. The attack was carried out from the Khost Province of Afghanistan on a border post in Laka Tika area of Lower Kurram Agency, officials of the political administration in Kurram Agency said.

Despite taking up of the issue repeatedly with Afghanistan as well as the coalition forces in that country, cross-border attacks from Afghanistan into Pakistan continue unabated. The latest incident is highly condemnable as Pakistan troops were fired upon in a provocative manner. They were busy in routine surveillance along Pak-Afghan border for plugging of gaps and making necessary preparations for fencing in that area. Similar attacks were also carried out in other areas in the past when Pakistan tried to fence the border for the sake of strengthening of the border security. The fencing would, understandably, benefit both the countries as it would help prevent illegal and suspected movements across the border, which is one of the main reasons of terrorist attacks in the two countries. However, the Afghan side is resisting Pakistani campaign to beef up border security, which is a clear indication that it is not genuinely interested in restoration of peace and an end to blame game that has marred their relations. Ironically, the latest provocation comes days after visit of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to Kabul where the two countries held extensive talks aimed at normalizing their relations and coordinating their strategies for elimination of remnants of terrorism. It means there are elements within the Afghan establishment who do not want friction free relations between the two countries for their own vested interests. Pakistan has the capability to respond effectively to such provocations but our armed forces deserve appreciation for exercising utmost restraint for the sake of peace and amity.

