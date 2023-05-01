Latest Petrol Price in Pakistan – May 2023

KARACHI – Pakistani government cut the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs5 per litre and light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs10 per litre for the first half.

The new petrol prices come into effect from May 1. High-Speed Diesel will be sold at Rs288 per litre against the previous price of Rs293 per litre while Light Diesel Oil will be sold at Rs164.68 per litre against the old price of Rs174.68 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol remained unchanged, and petrol is available at Rs282 per litre.

Earlier, people were expecting a decrease in the prices of petrol however announcement of Finance Minister stunned the distressed masses.