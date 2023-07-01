ISLAMABAD – The federal government has kept the price of petrol unchanged for next fortnight, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced.
The crisis hit the country jacked up fuel prices over the past year, pushing inflation to historic highs but now the government decided to pass relief to inflation-weary people.
New Petrol Prices in Pakistan
|POLs
|Old Price
|New Price
|Difference
|Petrol
|Rs262.00
|Rs262.00
|0
|High-Speed Diesel (HSD)
|Rs253.00
|Rs260.50
|-7.50
|Kerosene Oil
|Rs164.07
|Rs164.07
|0
|Light Diesel Oil (LDO)
|Rs147.68
|Rs147.68
|0