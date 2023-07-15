As inflation-hit people in Pakistan are looking for some breath of fresh air, the incumbent government is expected to deny full relief to people amid strict rules made on demands of IMF as the country is facing the worst debt crisis.

As of July 15, Finance Minister is expected to announce a new petroleum product which will come into effect from July 16, 2023.

For the first half of July, Pakistan is charging Rs55 in petroleum levy per litre which is likely to raise to increase by Rs60 per litre.

Despite the increase in PL, the price of petrol is expected to move down by nearly Rs10 per litre as the currency gained some ground against the dollar in the aftermath of bailout funds from the IMF.

On the other hand, the price of High-Speed Diesel is likely to move up by Rs3.66, which could further increase food and fuel prices.

Latest Petrol Prices in Pakistan