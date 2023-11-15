KARACHI – The interim federal government is expected to make changes in the price of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) for the second half of November 2023.

Well informed sources revealed that petrol prices will see a hike of Rs3.18 per litre while high-speed diesel (HSD) will be lowered by over Rs8.30 per litre.

With the expected changes, the price of petrol will be increased to Rs286.56 per litre from the current Rs283.38. while high-speed diesel (HSD) will be lowered to Rs294.88 from the existing Rs303.18.

Expected price in Pakistan in November 2023

POLS Current Prices Expected Prices Petrol Rs283.38 Rs283.38 High-Speed Diesel Rs303.18 Rs294.88

For the other products, the price of kerosene oil is expected to drop to Rs205.42 per litre from Rs211.03, with likely drop of Rs5.61 per litre, and light diesel oil is anticipated to witness a cut of Rs8.33 per litre.

In previous price review, officials maintained the prices of petrol and diesel.