The caretaker government is planning to cut prices of petrol and diesel in wake of the appreciation of local currency, passing on relief to the distressed masses.

After last month’s relief, people in Pakistan can expect another drop in petrol prices for the first half of next month. Prices of petrol and HSD in Pakistan are expected to reduce by Rs20 and Rs16 per litre, respectively.

It was reported that Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has started preparing a draft for the decrease in prices of petroleum products.

Meanwhile, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will make the final call in his final meeting scheduled to be held today on October 31. The new prices will come into effect from November 1.

As of late October, the government is charging Rs60 per litre in the wake of the levy on petrol and Rs55 per litre on diesel.

Current Petrol Prices in Pakistan

POLs Price Petrol Rs283.38 Diesel Rs304.05

Expected Petrol Prices in Pakistan