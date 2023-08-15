ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government is expected to jack up petroleum prices by up to Rs24 per litre for the next fortnight as it decides to increase existing rates in light of the global price trend.

Lately, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority OGRA has forwarded a summary to the petroleum ministry recommending a hike of Rs12 in the prices of fuel for the next 15 days. Officials will announce the new prices tonight which will stay in effect till September 1.

Oil and Gas Authority further proposed a surge of Rs20 in the price of high-speed diesel, and Rs10 for kerosene, and Rs8 for light diesel.

Petrol Prices in Pakistan August 2023

POLs New Price Petrol Rs272.95 High-Speed Diesel (HSD) Rs273.40

Global hike in oil prices

Pakistan has committed to a petroleum levy, alongside a number of stern measures, including increasing extra revenues, and increasing energy prices, which has already fuelled inflation.

IMF took role in responding to the emerging pattern of financial dynamics., and has forced government to raise its petroleum product prices.