Latest mechanism being introduced for olive, pomegranate cultivation

Mirpur (AJK)

In order to give an impetus with special focus for expansion of agriculture sector in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, latest mechanism is being introduced for the promotion of cultivation of various precious agricultural products including olive and pomegranate.

Colossal funds had been placed in the fiscal year 2017-18 budget to achieve the task, sources told APP here on Saturday.

Highlighting the salient features of proposed plan, sources said nurseries of precious vegetables and fruits were being established in various parts for uplift and expansion of the modern agricultural produces in the area. The plan would not only help to promote the agriculture sector but would also strengthen the economic progress and prosperity in the region, sources said.—APP