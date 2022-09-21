Late night surprise as govt jacks up petrol price by Rs1.45 per liter

Islamabad: In a late-night surprise to the people, the government increased the petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre for the remaining of September.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance in the early hours of Wednesday, the price of petrol has been increased from Rs235.98 to Rs237.43.

The price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) has been kept unchanged at Rs247.43. Meanwhile, the price of kerosene has been slashed by Rs8.30 from Rs210.32 to Rs202.02.

The price of light diesel oil has also been reduced by Rs 4.26 from Rs201.54 to Rs197.28.

The new prices will be effective from September 21, the notification added.

Petroleum price decision delayed by yet another day

