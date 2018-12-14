Late comers must suffer

Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) in recently held CCE 2019 Screening test made it difficult for the candidates later on known as late comers to enter the premises of examination hall on account of coming 10 minutes late.

Similarly, ensuring and establishment of long queues outside the premises of the examination hall to counter the mop of thousands of candidates under “One Entrance One Counter” each for both genders as if their first line of defence. In the name of strict compliance of test timings, dozens of candidates kept out, candidates then standing in long queues outside the gate waiting for their turn to come have been restricted from appearing in the test and entering from examination hall hence now tagged with “Late Comers” as the time turned to 10:10AM. Consequently, failing in ascertaining between first and late comers left students with the loss for NOT appearing in the test they wished to appear in since long and were made compelled to sacrifice over Time, Cost, Efforts carried out by them. Several candidates failed naturally in grabbing the last chance, as their age restrains them to appear in next CCE keeping in view the minimum age threshold maintained by the SPSC.

Despite putting lots of efforts by the candidates in conveying their message in which holding SPSC’S authorities solely responsible for long queues as not appropriate and workable strategy dealing with different amount of mops under One Entrance One Counter strategy all the time. Besides, SPSC authorities chose to turn in to deaf ear. Conversely, holding students responsible for coming late is similar to add salt to the injuries rather accepting their mistakes and dire need for taking corrective steps to avoid such an unfair practice in future.

RIAZ AHMED

Shikarpur

