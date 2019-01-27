Lasting peace restored in Malakand: GOC

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Major General Khalid Saeed, General Officer Command (GOC) Malakand has expressed satisfaction over the fact that durable peace has been established throughout the Malakand Division and the focus of public and institutions was then diverted to the activities of national reconstruction. Speaking at the grand Jirga of the notables and local political personalities at Dir Upper, the Army official in the region said that security forces and people have achieved complete success in their joint fight against terrorism.

