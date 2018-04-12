Last three train sets of LOMTP arrive in city

Staff Reporter

The last three train sets of Orange Line Metro reached here, and after their arrival, the total train sets have swelled to 27 in the city.

Fourteen train sets had been parked at train’s depot Dera Gujjran while the stabling yard at Ali Town will house 13 sets.

Advisor to the Chief Minister, Punjab and Chairman of the steering committee for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project (LOMTP) Khawaja Ahmad Hassan disclosed this after the weekly progress review meeting, here, Wednesday.

The work for laying metallic track as well as installation of electrical and mechanical equipment was in full swing thesedays as additional workforce had been employed by the Chinese contractor CR-NORINCO for this purpose with a view to partially starting the trial run of the train very soon, he added.

He said the Parks and Horticulture Authority had been tasked for designing ornamental lightening system for illumination of track as per international standards. He said the train would be operated with electricity and construction of an electric sub-station near University of Engineering and Technology at G.T. Road had been completed for this purpose. The LESCO had assured to make it functional

as and when required.

He further said that first four metro stations from Dera Gujjaran to Mehmood Booti would be completed during the current week while target had been set for completing Pakistan Mint

station and Nichelson Road station by the end of next week. More than half of the track laying work at this stretch had already been completed, he said.