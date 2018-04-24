Last six months for my children were terrible: Salgaonkar

Bipin Dani

Dubai

Former fast bowler Pandurang Salgaonkar is counting the days for his six month suspension to get over on Tuesday night.

No proof of corruption against Pune curator Pandurang Salgaonkar, but the ICC had suspended him for six months for not reporting the approach.

“Last six months were terrible”, speaking exclusively over his mobile from his Devgad village (Tal. Malvan, District : Sindhuburg), he says.

“My suspension is getting over on Tuesday and coincidentally it is also Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday and I feel relieved now”.

“I am joining my duty as Maharashtra Cricket Association curator very next day and will look after the ground and pitch”.

Interestingly, the first assignment for him is to supervise the wicket for the Mumbai Indians match against Dhoni’s CSK team on 28th April.

“I was not much worried all these days because I was innocent but my daughter (Pragna) and two sons (Lalit and Hrishikesh) were tensed till I was given a clean chit by the ICC”.

Salgaonkar’s daughter is a doctor and his elder son and his wife are scientists in USA. His younger son and wife are well settled in Singapore.

It is needless ton say that Salgaonkar will be most cautious in his next innings as curator now.