Last lunar eclipse of 2020 to be observed today

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The fourth and last lunar eclipse of the year 2020 would be visible in South and North America, Australia and some other countries of Asia today. However, it would not be visible across the country, Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

“It will not be visible in Karachi or other parts of the country,” the PMD said adding that the eclipse would begin in the country on November 30 at 12:32 pm.

It will be at its peak at 2:42 pm and will end by 4:53 on Monday, the Met office said while terming it a penumbral lunar eclipse, something different from a complete and partial eclipse.