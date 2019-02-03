Last is the winner

The 4-year child was competing in the frog race in school. As the whistle was blown, one by one all children were covering the stretch with leaps. But the boy languishing last, instead of quitting the race as the rest of the pack have already reached the destination, persisted in his mission and completed the full course.

It was the turn of announcement of the winners of the first three positions. To utter surprise of the parents of the “last boy”, an announcement pierced the air around the ground — “First is Swastik Banerjee”. How is it possible! Has the announcer got the name wrong! Far from emerging first, he was languishing in the last position! But No, the announcer was rather right! It has been found out by the judges that while rest of the pack had either not cared to hop resembling a frog (rather ran like human beings) or had strayed into different lanes in over-enthusiasm, the little Swastik had calmly completed the race with 100% fairness by literally hopping like a frog throughout the stretch and remaining true to his demarcated lane!

The little Swastik had won the game as he was in a mission to utilise his limited capabilities to the full possessing the positive mindset of accomplishing the necessary task in a consistent honest fashion without entertaining any thought of giving up or indulging in short cuts! And kudos to judges for the sane decision instead of blindly branding first three boys as winners. Indeed we should follow the honest sincere persistent efforts of Swastik’s in all sectors of life and judge them with a rational mind where not the apparent result, but the methodology adopted will do the final talking.

Kajal Chatterjee

Kolkata, India

