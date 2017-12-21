Last anti-polio vaccination of year begins

Karachi that reported two cases of polio mellitus this year, marked its last anti polio vaccination campaign – 2017 against the crippling disease here on Wednesday.

Coordinator of the Emergency Operations Centre for polio in Sindh Fayaz Jatoi talking the media personnel this morning said the campaign to continue till December 25 holds particular relevance for the local under five.

“Since the second of the two cases was recorded only recently in Gadap area it is therefore crucial to boost, at current point of time, the immunity of the children against the crippling disease through much warranted vaccine,” he said.

During the exercise, he said around 167 union councils and 1,850,000 children are being covered by some 3500 health workers with adequate security arrangements.—APP

