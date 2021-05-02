Larr region hit by acute water crisis

Our Correspondent Thatta

With the drastic decrease in the flow of water at the Kotri Barrage the tail-end areas of Sindh are squaring up with water scarcity making the situation arduous for the residents of these areas.

According to details, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, and Tando Mohammad Khan are the worst affected districts owing to acute water shortage.

The average flow of water into different water channels from Kotri Barrage has reduced to 5000 cusecs that is inadequate for the vast population of the tail-end areas.

As per the information received from District Irrigation Department Thatta KB, Upper Feeder was getting 2170 cusecs water against its need that was 8000 cusecs however Akram water channel and Old Flary channel continue to receive less amount of water that has made the allocation of water durable for irrigation department.