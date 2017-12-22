Larkana’s largest science festival kicks off

Staff Reporter

Larkana

Larkana’s largest two-day science festival for schoolchildren kicked off at Larkana Arts Council, to ignite a spark for science and discovery among students in the region, and to promote better quality of learning available in government schools.

The festival was organized and inaugurated by District Commissioner, Larkana, Kashif Ali Tipu and Mayor of Larkana Muhammad Aslam Shaikh, in collaboration with Sindh Education Alliance and Pakistan Alliance for Maths and Science. The Larkana Science Festival is the largest science festival for children in Pakistan outside of those organized in Karachi and Lahore. The first day of the festival attracted a massive attendance of 6,000 students from more than 200 government.