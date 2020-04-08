Largest supermoon of 2020 rises on a world battling Covid-19

OBSERVER REPORT

LONDON The largest, brightest supermoon of 2020 rose in the night sky on Tuesday over hushed cities, stilled factories and countries in lockdown due to the novel coronavirus that has killed tens of thousands worldwide. If the moon is within 10 per cent of its closest distance to the earth at the moment of full moon, it is considered to be a supermoon, according the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London. April’s full moon was the closest supermoon of 2020, and is also known as the “pink moon” after the flowers that start to appear in the fields this month in some places. Moon is large or small it really makes no difference on the ordinary people facing the deadly disease of coronavirus globally, only astrologers are more concerned about movement of the starts and the moon to update their information to give future guidelines to their customers. Every thing looks good and bright when common people can enjoy their lives, but right now the issue for the people is how to maintain social distancing in order to avoid to get infected from coronavirus to save their lives. No movement of moon whether it comes closer to the earth or go far from the earth has any meaning for common man when he is locked down at his home for an indefinite period which in bureaucracy is called as ‘till further orders’. Health people are in a very bad mood as they do not have any thing to do at home and even can’t bare to listen to the same old repeated news. Had there been no news that would have been considered as good news but how can it be good news when coronavirus is globally spreading every day