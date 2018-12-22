Largest Pak-China PhD program begins at PU

Staff Reporter

Punjab University and China’s North East University have jointly launched Pakistan’s largest and landmark PhD program in the subject of history. In this regard, an inaugural ceremony was organized at PU Department of History and Pakistan Studies here on Friday.

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Iqbal Chawla, PU Academic Staff Association President Dr Mahboob Hussain, Chinese coordinator of PhD program Mr East Yang, 15 Chinese PhD students from China and faculty members were present on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, Prof Niaz Ahmad said that the joint PhD program would strengthen Pak-China relations further. He said that it was a good opportunity to learn from each other’s knowledge and experience and understand culture of the two countries.

He said that PhD program would groom the international students in a different way and improve quality of education in the subject. Appreciating Dr Iqbal Chawla, he said that PU Department of History had set another history by launching this joint PhD program. Chinese Coordinator Mr East Yang said that there was need to promote academic relations among the universities of both the countries.

He said that more Chinese teachers and students would also come to PU and PU teachers and students would also study in North East University, which is among top universities of China. Dr Iqbal Chawla said that it was a proud moment and memorable achievement in the history of Pak China relations.

He said that this program would contribute to develop understanding among the academia and people of the two countries. He said that under the joint PhD program, Chinese students would complete their course work and synopsis from PU in one year and they will do their PhD thesis at North East University. He said that out of 15 PhD students from China, 12 were teachers.

