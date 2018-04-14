Largest fuel farm facility jointly set up by PSO, APL at new airport

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan, Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation Division, inaugurated Pakistan’s largest and most advanced Fuel Farm Facility at the New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP. The facility is jointly developed by Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the nation’s largest Oil Marketing Company with operations at 9 major airports and over 35 years of experience in fuelling the aviation industry, and Attock Petroleum Limited (APL), a progressive Oil Marketing Company, and a part of Pakistan’s only fully vertically integrated oil group (Attock Oil Group of Companies) with the collective experience of over 100 years in Oil & Gas Sector, experienced in developing state-of-the-art infrastructure for storage, handling and delivery of quality petroleum products.

Covering an area of 12 acres, the Fuel Farm Facility is compliant with local and international standards including JIG, NFPA, API as well as the CAA for the receiving, storing, filtering, pumping, and testing of aviation fuels. Furnished with a smart refueling system comprising of automation, safety interlocks, automatic detection & response, and quality control features.