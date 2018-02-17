Largest-ever sponsored PPL Balochistan Football Cup 2018 kicks off

Sports Reporter

Karachi

After two successful football tournaments in Balochistan, Pakistan Petroleum Limited brings forth the country’s largest-ever sponsored football tournament, PPL Balochistan Football Cup 2018 (PBFC 2018) starting February 17 with qualifying round matches in six provincial divisions: Quetta, Kalat, Makran, Sibi, Zhob and Naseerabad. The final round will commence on March 1 at Sadiq Shaheed Football Stadium (Malibagh), Quetta with semi-finals and final on March 28 and 30, respectively which will be telecasted live.

With increasing participation each year, the current tournament features 38 teams involving nearly 700 players with 80 scheduled matches. Leading current and former national footballers, Kaleemullah Khan, Muhammad Essa Khan, Zahid Hameed, Saadullah, Sher Ali, Nasrullah Khan Baloch and Rajab Ali are tournament ambassadors.

MD & CEO PPL Syed Wamiq Bokhari in his message reiterated PPL’s commitment to improve the profile of deserving communities in Balochistan through its diverse CSR programme. “Through these tournaments, we were able to involve youth from the grassroots in Balochistan to refine their potential to compete at the national and international level. We have witnessed huge crowds watching these matches which has raised hope and happiness as well as a positive image of the province which we expect to continue through PBFC 2018,” added Bokhari.

PPL will provide incentives, including sports kits and prizes as well as travelling allowance, to all teams, enabling optimum participation. The company has also invested in renovation of football grounds where these matches will be played.

The event is being organized in collaboration with Government of Balochistan and Balochistan Football Association.