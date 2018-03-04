Larger bench to revisit decision on privatisation of PSM

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has formed a nine-member larger bench to revisit the Supreme Court’s judgment which halted the privitisation of Pakistan Steel Mills in 2006.

Last month, during the hearing of a case, the chief justice asked senior lawyer Khalid Anwar about his opinion regarding the SC’s 2006 judgment that had halted the privatisation of PSM. The counsel replied that it was ‘bad’ verdict.

On behalf of one respondent, the counsel had filed a fairly comprehensive review petition but it was dismissed in his absence as he was on general adjournment. Upon this, the CJP asked registrar office to place the file of the case before him.

One section of lawyers believe that the larger bench judgement on PSM should be revisited. The country is currently losing billions of rupees due to SC’s 2006 ruling.