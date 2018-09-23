Large Scale Manufacturing Industries grow 0.5pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) of the country witnessed growth of 0.50 percent during the first month of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The country’s LSMI Quantum Index Numbers (QIM) was recorded at 135.42 points during July 2018 against 134.74 points during July 2017, showing growth of 0.50 per cent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The highest growth of 0.40 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC), followed by 0.2 percent growth in the products monitored by Ministry of Industries and 0.09 negative growth in the indices of Provincial Bureaus of Statistics (PBOS).

On month-to-month basis, the industrial growth increased by 6.99 percent in July 2018 when compared to June 2018, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, the major sectors that showed growth during July 2018 over July 2017 included food, beverages and tobacco (3.24 percent), coke and petroleum products (6.14 per cent), non-metallic mineral products (0.53 percent), automobiles (9.75 percent), electronics (11.74 percent), leather products (1.19 percent), paper and board (4.67 percent), engineering products (13.18 percent) and rubber products (8.31 percent).

On the other hand, the LSM industries that witnessed negative growth, included textile (0.5 percent), pharmaceuticals (10.80 percent), chemicals (2.44 percent), iron and steel products (2.77 percent), fertilizers (6.81 percent) and wood products (55.64 percent).

The provisional QIM is being computed on the basis of the latest production data of 112 items received from sources including Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC), Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) and Provincial Bureaus of Statistics (PBoS). OCAC provides data of 11 items, MoIP of 36 items while PBoS proved data of remaining 65 items.

